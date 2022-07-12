Eskom updates load-shedding timetable

Eskom has announced a reduction in rotational power cuts from Stage 4 to Stage 3 during the day on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented at 05:00–16:00 on Wednesday and Thursday,” Eskom said.

“Between 16:00 and 00:00 on both days load-shedding will be implemented at Stage 4.”

Eskom said it anticipates lower stages of load-shedding to be implemented through the weekend as some generating units at its power plants return to service.

“A unit each at Arnot, Camden and Kusile power stations tripped or were taken offline for repairs since last night, while a unit each at Kusile and Kendal power stations were returned to service,” the state-owned power utility said.

“We currently have 3,934MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,867MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

Eskom said that as its generation capacity shortages persist over the next few weeks, it would continue implementing load-shedding at various stages.

It warned that it would still take few weeks for the power generation system to recover from the effects of an unprotected strike that took place between end-June and the beginning of July.