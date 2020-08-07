Intel 11th-gen CPU launch date revealed

Intel has accidentally confirmed that its next-generation Tiger Lake mobile processors will launch at the beginning of next month.

The company published “Tiger Lake Virtual Launch Event” on its events calendar as an entry for 2 September.

This is the same date that Intel previously said would be host to its “Something Big” event, which had been rumoured to be a virtual launch for its Tiger Lake products.

The 11th-generation Tiger Lake processor range was first showcased at CES 2020 and is expected to be a significant improvement on the current 10th-generation Ice Lake processors.

Tiger Lake processors will be available for laptops and gaming notebooks, while an 11th-generation desktop processor Rocket Lake is unlikely to be launched this year.

Leaked benchmarks

Leaker TUMAPISAK provided benchmark results which show the Tiger Lake Core i7-1165G7 easily beating the AMD Ryzen 7 4800U in terms of single-threaded performance.

In PassMark Performance Testing, the Intel processor scored 3,273 for single-thread performance, while the AMD processor scored 2,631.

In other areas, the Ryzen 4800U comfortably beat the i7-1165G7 – although this is to be expected considering the former has twice the cores and threads.

It is worth noting, however, that these results are not necessarily reliable. This is based on two reasons.

Firstly, they are leaked, and therefore their integrity cannot be confirmed.

Secondly, since the results are taken from a single sample, any issues with this specific unit will affect the results substantially.

Rocket Lake leak

A processor from Intel’s upcoming 11th-generation Rocket Lake-S range of CPUs has also reportedly been benchmarked.

The leaker said the Rocket Lake-S CPU he allegedly tested uses 8 cores and 16 threads.

It reportedly sports a 3.2GHz base clock and a 4.3GHz boost clock, although he did not provide its TDP or manufacturing process.

This chip was reportedly tested using both 3DMark Fire Strike and Time Spy.

In the Fire Strike test, it scored the following:

Overall score: 1,746

Graphics score: 1,895

Physics score: 18,989

Combined score: 592

The Time Spy test yielded the following results:

Overall score: 605

CPU score: 4,963

Graphics score: 524

These results are surprisingly weak, considering they place the processor in a similar category to the Intel Core i7 7000K.

However, it is worth noting that this is still an early sample and is likely to improve substantially before it is released.

