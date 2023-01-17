Apple could launch new MacBook Pros today

Several publications, including 9to5Mac and MacRumors, report that Apple will make a product announcement on Tuesday, 17 January 2022.

However, while there is little detail on what the company could unveil, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes Apple could launch new M2 MacBook Pros.

“The new MacBook Pros are imminent (Apple does have an announcement tomorrow — with press briefings later this week and embargoes lifting next Monday),” Gurman said.

Apple has yet to publish information regarding a product launch on its website.

Gurman first hinted at the M2 MacBook Pros in October 2022, suggesting that the design of the new laptops would remain unchanged from the M1 models.

“The company has historically introduced new machines in November, January and in the spring. So I’d expect at least the MacBook Pro and Mac mini models within the coming months,” he said.

The new MacBook Pro will likely be available with a choice of M2 chips — either the M2 Max or M2 Pro.

The top-of-the-range M2 Max features 12 CPU cores and 38 GPU cores.

Gurman’s latest prediction — which he shared in early January 2023 — is that Apple will introduce touchscreen functionality to its MacBook Pros by 2025.

“Apple is working on its first Macs with touchscreens in a major reversal,” he said.

“The company has teams working on a new MacBook Pro with a touchscreen for release in 2025.”

However, Gurman noted that there are no final plans for Apple to launch a touchscreen MacBook Pro.