iPhone users can trace their device while powered off — here’s how

Apple’s iOS 15 software update has made it possible for iPhone users to track their devices when they have run out of battery or been switched off, according to a report from The Verge.

The new tracking feature is in the “Find My” app and is called “Find My Network”. It is available on iPhone 11 and newer devices.

According to MacRumors, Apple has not disclosed how this feature works. However, it speculates that the U1 chip, Bluetooth, or NFC continues to be powered in the background even when your device is off or out of battery. If your battery is depleted, tracking may only last a few hours.

Users who want to activate the feature can take the following steps:

Go to Settings, tap on your name, and then on Find My. Tap on Find My iPhone. Enable Find My Network.

Once activated, your device can be traced using the “Find My” app on MacOS, another iPhone, or by signing in to iCloud.com/find on a web browser with your Apple ID.

Apple announced iOS 15 on 7 June, and the new software includes several updates such as voice isolation on Facetime, redesigned notifications, and tab grouping in the Safari browser.

The Cupertino-based tech company acknowledged a flaw in iPhone 13 software earlier this week — which will be addressed with a future software update that is already in beta testing.

The issue related to the “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature not functioning on iPhone 13 devices.