Samsung dropping Galaxy Note — Report

Samsung will stop producing its Galaxy Note series at the end of 2021, according to the South Korean news site ET News.

The leading smartphone maker did not release a Galaxy Note21 this year and has confirmed to ET News that it has not included any Galaxy Note smartphone in its annual smartphone lineup for 2022.

Samsung initially indicated that the global chip shortage was to blame for not releasing a Galaxy Note21 in 2021, but industry rumours now suggest that the company has absorbed the Note series into the Galaxy S range.

Leaked renders tend to support the rumours, showing that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a boxy design similar to the Note series and a dedicated slot for an S pen.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra — expected to launch early next year — is rumoured to have a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and a p-shaped, quad-camera setup.

Recent leaks have indicated that the rear camera will consist of an improved 108-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two 10-megapixel telephoto modules.

The device also has a hole-punch style selfie camera and measures approximately 163.2 x 77.9 x 8.9mm, with a maximum thickness of 10.5mm when including the camera bump.

According to ET News, Samsung is terminating the production of the Galaxy Note series to bolster the production of its foldable smartphones.