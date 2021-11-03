iOS 15.1 riddled with bugs and security flaws

Apple released its iOS 15.1 software update on Monday, 25 October 2021, adding features such as SharePlay in FaceTime and ProRes video, but iPhone owners have begun to notice bugs.

iOS 15.1 has introduced some new glitches to the mobile software — including periods of unresponsive interfaces and battery life problems — while failing to correct two zero-day vulnerabilities, ZDNet reported.

Security researcher Denis Tokarev publicised the company’s failure to patch the bugs, which can allow apps like Facebook and TikTok to track and profile iOS users without their permission.

According to ZDNet’s report, iOS 15.1 users have also been experiencing general lag in the user interface and popping sounds when using Bluetooth headsets including Apple AirPods Pro.

The report also described a significant glitch in the “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature that was previously not working in the original build of iOS 15.

These two 0-day vulnerabilities are still unpatched in iOS 15.1 and allow spyware apps like @Facebook and @tiktok_us to track and profile you and to acquire sensitive data without your permission.https://t.co/h21l2j4yZHhttps://t.co/WwBgCHDlc0 — Denis Tokarev (@illusionofcha0s) October 26, 2021

Currently, the Apple Watch tends to unlock your iPhone while you aren’t wearing a mask or even looking directly at the smartphone.

ZDNet reported that it found, on one occasion, that Unlock with Apple Watch could even unlock the iPhone while it was pocketed.

Apple initially released iOS 15 on 20 September 2021 without several features, including SharePlay in FaceTime and ProRes video on iPhone 13 and Pro Max devices.

When the Cupertino-based company first released the iPhone 13, reports of the “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature not working started to materialise.

The company was able to fix the issue in a beta version of iOS 15.1, but it is evident that there are still problems with the feature.

