WhatsApp message privacy update

WhatsApp is rolling out a new privacy feature that will allow users to set a global timer to enable disappearing messages by default in new chats.

Messages will then automatically delete after a set interval.

Users can turn on the disappearing messages feature for all new one-on-one chats and new groups they create, the Meta-owned company said in a statement.

“Today we are excited to provide our users with more options to control their messages and how long they stick around, with default disappearing messages and multiple durations,” the Meta-owned company said.

WhatsApp has improved its existing disappearing messages feature, which previously could only delete messages automatically seven days after being sent.

The messaging platform has added 24 hours and 90-day options to the disappearing messages feature.

The company has noted some exceptions to the feature on its FAQ page.

If a message isn’t read during the period set before it is deleted, devices could still display a preview of the message in notifications until WhatsApp is opened. If you reply to a disappearing message, the quoted text might remain in the chat after the duration you select. If a disappearing message is forwarded to a chat with disappearing messages off, the message won’t disappear in the forwarded conversation. If a backup is created before a message disappears, WhatsApp will include the message in the backup. Disappearing messages will be deleted when a user restores from a backup.

You can activate the feature on an account level from your Android or iOS device.

Go to WhatsApp Settings, Account, Privacy, Default message timer, and set a duration for disappearing messages.

WhatsApp will inform your message recipients of the duration you have selected.

