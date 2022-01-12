WhatsApp voice notes getting big update

WhatsApp is rolling out a global voice note player on its iOS beta, according to a WABetaInfo report.

The feature — currently in testing — is intended to allow app users to listen to voice notes in the background. Currently, you have to remain in the chat containing the voice note to play it.

With the update, a voice note will no longer be paused when leaving the chat in which it was received.

Instead, a new control appears at the top of WhatsApp’s interface with options to pause, resume, and dismiss the voice note.

It’s not yet clear whether the global voice note player will continue to work when you switch to a different app.

The feature is not available for testing in the current Android beta, but WABetaInfo says it is under development to be released in a future update.

The Meta-owned messaging platform started development on the global player for both Android and iOS in October 2021.

WhatsApp made several changes to its voice messaging feature in the second half of 2021, including transcription, the ability to pause and resume recording, and the addition of previews before a voice note is sent.

Now read: WhatsApp notifications and groups changes coming