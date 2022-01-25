WhatsApp has rolled out an update for its iOS app with several new useful features previously only available to beta users.

Firstly, WhatsApp for iOS version 22.2.75 includes much-anticipated support for pausing and resuming voice recordings, which WABetaInfo first revealed was under development in October 2021.

This will help users frustrated with having their voice notes interrupted by incoming phone calls and having to start over, or record their messages in parts.

To use the feature, users must swipe up from the microphone button to lock a recording.

WhatsApp will show a pause button to the left of the send button, which you can hit to halt the recording temporarily.

When ready to continue, the user can tap the microphone button again.

They can also preview their recorded message before sending it by pressing the play button on the left.

Another addition in the latest update is better Focus Mode integration in iOS 15.

Users will also see the contact or group profile picture in the notification section on their lock screen, alongside the regular contact or group name and a preview of the message’s content.

That should make it easier to determine whether responding to the message should be a priority.

If these features are not yet available on your iPhone, you might have to update to the latest WhatsApp iOS version through the App Store.

If you have done this, they might take some time to show up, as WhatsApp said the features would be rolled out “over the coming weeks”.

Another incoming feature recently added to the iOS beta is a global voice note player allowing users to continue listening to a voice message while navigating throughout the app and in other chats.

