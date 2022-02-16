Windows 11 will get new features in small regular updates

Microsoft will be adding new features to Windows 11 more regularly through smaller updates.

The software giant recently rolled out a significant feature update for its latest operating system, adding a public preview for Android app support, taskbar improvements, and redesigned Media Player and Notepad apps.

The most substantial addition is more than 1,000 Android apps and games available through the Amazon Appstore application on the Microsoft Store.

The current library includes popular apps like Audibel, Kindle, Subway Surfers, and Lord Mobile.

These will function near-natively on Windows without requiring emulation or virtualisation workarounds.

Given that Microsoft previously announced it would only release one major feature update for Windows 11 each year, some believed these new features would be the only ones they are getting in 2022.

But according to a report from Softpedia News, this recent update is not the annual release, and Microsoft has more to come.

This is based on a blog post by the company, which explained new features would not only be rolled out as part of the big feature update.

“Over time, you’ll see us release new features into Windows 11 for end-users more frequently in addition to our annual update,” said Windows chief product officer Panos Panay.

“We will leverage the variety of update mechanisms we have in place, including servicing and Microsoft Store updates.”

“Our goal is to deliver continuous innovation, providing you with the best experiences year-round,” he added.

As to what to expect from these small updates, Microsoft’s Insider programme could provide an early glimpse of what ends up shipping to the official versions of the OS.

Windows 11’s developer, beta, and preview builds often receive early versions of new features for users to try and provide feedback.

To enrol in the Windows Insider programme, you can open the Settings app, select “Windows Insider Programme” at the bottom of the list of options and sign up using your Microsoft account details.

It should be noted earlier builds available through the programme can come with bugs, crashes, and security vulnerabilities.

