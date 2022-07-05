Spotify bug prevents app from loading on Android

Spotify has confirmed a glitch that prevents its Android app from loading and getting stuck on the loading screen, Phone World reported.

In a community thread, the music streaming company asked users experiencing the issue to provide further details on their device’s make, model, and OS version and the version of Spotify they are running.

No workaround has been found yet. Basic troubleshooting methods, including reinstalling the app and rebooting the device, have not been effective.

The glitch also doesn’t seem to be limited to older devices — or versions of Android — as Spotify users have confirmed the issue on recent devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and S21+.

However, the bug doesn’t seem to be widespread based on the number of complaints on the community thread.

Spotify said it had passed the information onto the relevant team, which is currently investigating the issue.

It added that it would post further updates on the thread as they become available.

