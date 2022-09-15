Google rolls out device-specific Play Store reviews

Google is rolling out a new Play Store feature that will only show users app ratings and reviews relevant to the type of device they’re using, The Verge reports.

The reviews section of the Play Store now displays a notice specifying that the reviews for an app are verified and are from people using the same type of device as you.

Device types will include phone, tablet, foldable, Chromebook, smartwatch, and auto interfaces.

The Verge confirmed that the Play Store showed a user looking at reviews on a foldable device a different set than one viewing them on a smartphone.

Google first announced the plan to roll out device-specific reviews in its Play Store in August 2021 and has now enabled the feature as the company gets ready to launch its own tablet and wearable.

There are also rumours that Google intends to launch a foldable device.

“This will give users a better impression of the experience they can expect for the device they’re using,” Google said in its initial announcement.

The tech giant has been working to show users more relevant Play Store reviews for some time now.

At the same time, Google also revealed that it would show Play Store reviews and ratings more specific to user location.

Essentially this means that a user in South Africa will see application ratings submitted by other South African users.

The location-specific reviews feature went live in November 2021.

