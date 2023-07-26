Google working on link previews in Chrome

Google plans to introduce a “Link Preview” feature that lets users view a small web page popup by hovering their cursor over a link in Chrome, Bleeping Computer reports.

The feature gives users a glance at the content on the web page, letting them decide whether to continue browsing or open the link.

This is similar to what Apple offers on Mac in its Mail app and Safari web browser. Newcomer Arc also offers similar functionality in its browser.

Link Preview is currently in development for Chrome desktop. It could help users save time while also optimising their data usage by preventing the unnecessary loading of web pages that don’t have the content for which a user is looking.

Google detailed several approaches to implementing the feature, including opening previews or in the side panel, in its development documents.

Another approach appears to take cues from the Chrome browser for Android — ephemeral tabs.

Google’s development documents detail the concept of “Ephemeral Windows and Tabs”, which involves introducing a temporary window that contains multiple preview tabs within each standard tab.

If a user decides they like a preview tab and want to explore the web page, they can open a new tab where the preview will detach from the ephemeral window and convert to a regular tab.

There is currently no indication of when Google plans to roll out Link Previews for Chrome desktop.

