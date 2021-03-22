3X Qualified / Capable (Will be tested) - FTTH & Design/Planning Fibre Technicians Needed

Good day



We require 3X Qualified or Advanced Skillset FTTH and Network Design, Layout, Rollout, etc for KwaZulu-Natal.



Maintenance contracts are also in place. Vehicle use. A few perks - depending on skillset. Great working environment!



Salary Above Average, depending on skillsets. Work is available immediately.



Subject to in-house test before appointments will be made. Permanent positions.



* Sober Habits (When on duty)

* No Drugs (We do perform tests)

* No Criminal records.



If you qualify - drop me a Private Message. Will provide you with HR email address for vetting.