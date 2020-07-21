Ex-IT Manager seeking a new opportunity

Hi
I'm an ex-IT manager (focused on Sysadmin & Netadmin tasks). Previous employment was with a reputable brand-name SME for over 12 years. Self-trained (no formal qualifications)
Ideally looking for part time or consultancy/freelance work, but open to short-to-medium term formal/full-time employment as well. Based in Roodepoort/West Rand.
I would consider myself passionate and capable with the following:
If you think we could work together or someone might need what I have to offer, in exchange for helping me survive impending ANC/Covid-induced financial doom, kindly DM me
- Linux/Unix, and Windows operating systems
- MikroTik, Ubiquiti router configuration
- File Synchronization and File Sharing setups (Syncthing, Resilio, NextCloud, OwnCloud; rsync/unison/rclone/lftp)
- Site-to-Site / Long-range microwave links (veteran JAWUG member) & HAM radio enthusiast
- Remote Administration, Off-site monitoring & management
- Systems Monitoring / Graphing, Dashboard solutions (MRTG, RRDTool, Grafana & InfluxDB, CGP)
- Virtualization of Physical servers (ESXi and Proxmox), moderate experience with Containers (LXC & Docker variants, kubernetes)
- NAS Setup/configuration (FreeNAS & Open Media Vault)
- Scheduled off-site backups
- HTML4 (& JavaScript/jQuery), PHP & MySQL/MariaDB web-based app development
- E-mail server deployment & hosting (postfix & dovecot) including cloud clustering, shared mailboxes/folders, flexible wildcard and aliasing options
- Outlook POP3 to IMAP or vice-versa migrations, PST/OST data recovery, migrating mail between service providers or to/from cloud-based solutions like Gmail and Outlook365
- System, Networking/Wi-Fi optimization, Malware removal / dealing with unwanted browser popups
- Computer & Laptop upgrades, servicing and repairs
- Hard drive data recovery, drive cloning & SSD migrations
- Laptop loose screen/hinge repairs
- Driver updates for printers and other hardware
- ADSL/Fibre router/modem setup, telephone line diagnosis and optimization/repair
- BIOS updates, failed BIOS recovery
- Also passionate about solar/wind renewable energy systems, Electronics, Electrical, battery chemistry & battery storage (power walls, inverters, etc)
