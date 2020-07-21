Ex-IT Manager seeking a new opportunity

Linux/Unix, and Windows operating systems

MikroTik, Ubiquiti router configuration

File Synchronization and File Sharing setups (Syncthing, Resilio, NextCloud, OwnCloud; rsync/unison/rclone/lftp)

Site-to-Site / Long-range microwave links (veteran JAWUG member) & HAM radio enthusiast

Remote Administration, Off-site monitoring & management

Systems Monitoring / Graphing, Dashboard solutions (MRTG, RRDTool, Grafana & InfluxDB, CGP)

Virtualization of Physical servers (ESXi and Proxmox), moderate experience with Containers (LXC & Docker variants, kubernetes)

NAS Setup/configuration (FreeNAS & Open Media Vault)

Scheduled off-site backups

HTML4 (& JavaScript/jQuery), PHP & MySQL/MariaDB web-based app development

E-mail server deployment & hosting (postfix & dovecot) including cloud clustering, shared mailboxes/folders, flexible wildcard and aliasing options

Outlook POP3 to IMAP or vice-versa migrations, PST/OST data recovery, migrating mail between service providers or to/from cloud-based solutions like Gmail and Outlook365

System, Networking/Wi-Fi optimization, Malware removal / dealing with unwanted browser popups

Computer & Laptop upgrades, servicing and repairs

Hard drive data recovery, drive cloning & SSD migrations

Laptop loose screen/hinge repairs

Driver updates for printers and other hardware

ADSL/Fibre router/modem setup, telephone line diagnosis and optimization/repair

BIOS updates, failed BIOS recovery

Also passionate about solar/wind renewable energy systems, Electronics, Electrical, battery chemistry & battery storage (power walls, inverters, etc)

HiI'm an ex-IT manager (focused on Sysadmin & Netadmin tasks). Previous employment was with a reputable brand-name SME for over 12 years. Self-trained (no formal qualifications)Ideally looking for part time or consultancy/freelance work, but open to short-to-medium term formal/full-time employment as well. Based in Roodepoort/West Rand.I would consider myself passionate and capable with the following:And moreIf you think we could work together or someone might need what I have to offer, in exchange for helping me survive impending ANC/Covid-induced financial doom, kindly DM me