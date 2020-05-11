Full Stack Developer | Global Organisation | Flexible hours | R55 - 60k neg pm

WhiteRaven
Dunkeld, Johannesburg
R55 - 65 000.00 Negotiable
As a Senior Full-Stack Developer in the Information Technology team, you can architect, engineer and develop new systems to a defined brief, specification and timeline. You are also able to extend and enhance existing systems in sustainable and communicable ways, and guide others to do the same. You are passionate about new technologies, with a demonstrated ability to stay current with emerging systems, frameworks and approaches to software development. You are an accomplished leader and mentor, with great code hygiene, solid development habits, attention to detail and a proven talent for designing elegant and well-structured systems. You possess excellent communication skills, excel in stake-holder management and have keen cross-cultural awareness. You are experienced in working in an agile environment and are effective in establishing strong work relationships with colleagues and clients.
In this role, you will integrate into current developments and communicate, collaborate and liaise the Australian, South African and South American teams to deliver IT requirements. You will be required to:
- Be a primary contributor and collaborator in application architecture and execution on new and innovative software projects
- Extend and enhance existing applications to a defined scope and development timeline
- Lead and mentor other developers in a full stack .Net environment using C#, Java Script, SQL, plus supporting technologies as required
- Assist in scoping and progressing projects from inception through to final implementation
- Work within established agile methodologies, source control systems and change control processes
- Integrate your systems with internal and external applications and modules by creating new services and extending existing API capabilities
- Create and maintain effective documentation for current and new systems
- Contribute to automated delivery, package management, application hosting, versioning, and software development tooling for cloud-based environments
- At least 8 years of software development experience
- Expertise in C#, Java Script, HTML, CSS and SQL
- Experienced with Git
- Experienced in designing systems for cloud deployments
- Experienced implementing common software design patterns
- High level of attention to detail
- Ability to stay motivated, operate independently or as part of a team
- Demonstrated ability to learn
- Work well under pressure to meet deadlines
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Desirable
- Experienced with modern database structures (document store, graph db)
- Experienced with Azure services
- Experienced working with API documentation frameworks (Swagger, RAML, etc.)
- Experience working in Agile
Application:
Online: https://kontak.simplify.hr/vacancy/sivx72
Email: sivx72@apply.simplify.hr (Application is emailed directly into our ATS)
www.kontak.co.za