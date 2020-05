Full Stack Developer | Global Organisation | Flexible hours | R55 - 60k neg pm

Be a primary contributor and collaborator in application architecture and execution on new and innovative software projects

Extend and enhance existing applications to a defined scope and development timeline

Lead and mentor other developers in a full stack .Net environment using C#, Java Script, SQL, plus supporting technologies as required

Assist in scoping and progressing projects from inception through to final implementation

Work within established agile methodologies, source control systems and change control processes

Integrate your systems with internal and external applications and modules by creating new services and extending existing API capabilities

Create and maintain effective documentation for current and new systems

Contribute to automated delivery, package management, application hosting, versioning, and software development tooling for cloud-based environments

At least 8 years of software development experience

Expertise in C#, Java Script, HTML, CSS and SQL

Experienced with Git

Experienced in designing systems for cloud deployments

Experienced implementing common software design patterns

High level of attention to detail

Ability to stay motivated, operate independently or as part of a team

Demonstrated ability to learn

Work well under pressure to meet deadlines

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Experienced with modern database structures (document store, graph db)

Experienced with Azure services

Experienced working with API documentation frameworks (Swagger, RAML, etc.)

Experience working in Agile

Dunkeld, JohannesburgR55 - 65 000.00 NegotiableAs a Senior Full-Stack Developer in the Information Technology team, you can architect, engineer and develop new systems to a defined brief, specification and timeline. You are also able to extend and enhance existing systems in sustainable and communicable ways, and guide others to do the same. You are passionate about new technologies, with a demonstrated ability to stay current with emerging systems, frameworks and approaches to software development. You are an accomplished leader and mentor, with great code hygiene, solid development habits, attention to detail and a proven talent for designing elegant and well-structured systems. You possess excellent communication skills, excel in stake-holder management and have keen cross-cultural awareness. You are experienced in working in an agile environment and are effective in establishing strong work relationships with colleagues and clients.In this role, you will integrate into current developments and communicate, collaborate and liaise the Australian, South African and South American teams to deliver IT requirements. You will be required to:Application:Online: https://kontak.simplify.hr/vacancy/sivx72 Email: sivx72@apply.simplify.hr (Application is emailed directly into our ATS)