Full Stack Web Application Developer at Megafreight

mrockett
New Member
- Joined
- Jan 2, 2015
- Messages
- 2
Established in 1980, Megafreight has been at the forefront of the freight forwarding and customs clearing industry in South Africa for 40 years. With over 200 employees nationally, we are big enough to deliver but also small enough to care.
We are currently seeking an experienced software developer to join our small team to design, build and maintain a new cloud-based platform that aims to revolutionise the role of technology in the freight forwarding industry.
About the Position
This is a permanent position, based out of our Jet Park head office in Gauteng. Salary is CTC, market-related based on experience.
The ideal candidate for this position is a reliable and talented developer with strong analytical, problem-solving and communication skills, and is eager to learn new things. We’re looking for someone who is comfortable working in a Linux environment, can write code for both backend and frontend, and has sound knowledge of and experience with relational database systems.
General Requirements
You will be responsible for writing new platform features and iterating on existing ones, making enhancements as you go. In doing so, your basic responsibilities include –
If you’re interested or would like to learn more, please send your resume over to Noel Young (noel@megafreight.co.za).
We are currently seeking an experienced software developer to join our small team to design, build and maintain a new cloud-based platform that aims to revolutionise the role of technology in the freight forwarding industry.
About the Position
This is a permanent position, based out of our Jet Park head office in Gauteng. Salary is CTC, market-related based on experience.
The ideal candidate for this position is a reliable and talented developer with strong analytical, problem-solving and communication skills, and is eager to learn new things. We’re looking for someone who is comfortable working in a Linux environment, can write code for both backend and frontend, and has sound knowledge of and experience with relational database systems.
General Requirements
- Relevant tertiary-level qualification and two or more years of web development experience in PHP.
- Practical experience with a modern PHP framework (Laravel is preferable).
- Well-versed in OOP principles (abstraction, polymorphism, inheritance, and encapsulation) and the MVC architecture.
- Hands-on experience with the fundamentals of building and consuming RESTful APIs.
- Solid understanding of relational database design (Postgres or MySQL).
- Experience with frontend technologies (HTML, CSS, and JavaScript).
- Knowledge of source control systems (Git or SVN).
You will be responsible for writing new platform features and iterating on existing ones, making enhancements as you go. In doing so, your basic responsibilities include –
- Writing clean, self-documenting code that is secure, testable, maintainable, modular, and re-usable.
- Designing and maintaining database tables, views, and their associated models.
- Timeously troubleshooting and resolving application issues.
- Writing feature and unit tests for backend and frontend code.
- Adhering closely to development plans and anticipating changes to feature specs and schedules as they become necessary during development.
- Working closely with project managers when gathering requirements, presenting work, etc., and being able to take complex technical terms and break them down into layman’s terms.
- Keeping abreast of and employing new trends, technologies, and best practices.
- Understanding of routing, middleware, dependency injection, services, caching and queues within the Laravel framework.
- Writing complex and efficient queries for Postgres or MySQL.
- For the purposes of building integrations with other industry-related systems, understanding of SOAP+XML and AS2 is a plus.
- Understanding of the various OAuth 2.0 consumer-authorization flows.
- Good core knowledge of modern JavaScript standards (ES2015+).
- Practical experience in building Single Page Applications (SPAs) with Vue.
- Experience with one or more frontend interface frameworks (such as Bootstrap or Bulma) and CSS preprocessors (such as SASS and Less).
- Conceptual understanding of compilation/transpilation tools like Webpack and Babel.
- Basic knowledge of cloud-based infrastructures (such as those found in the AWS ecosystem) as well as the fundamentals of basic Linux server administration.
- Familiarity with Docker and containerisation.
- Basic knowledge of CI/CD processes and tools.
- Bonus points: Dart + Flutter, or another cross-platform mobile app development framework.
If you’re interested or would like to learn more, please send your resume over to Noel Young (noel@megafreight.co.za).