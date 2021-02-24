Fully Remote Full Stack C# Developer | £2 000 -3 000 per month

WhiteRaven
Remote Full Stack C# Developer (JB567)
Location: Full time remote role for UK based company
Salary: £2 - 3 000 per month (R41 - 61 000)
Contract: Minimum period of 12 months and ongoing
Our UK based client has staff in various territories on a full-time contractual basis in a remote capacity. Contracts are a minimum of 12 months and ongoing as their clients projects and development requirements evolve.
The current requirement is for a Full Stack Developer to support multiple complex C# applications for a large financial institution. This specific requirement has no deadlines as there is a constant feed of items to work on and the pace is relaxed.
This job varies in technologies/architectures/frameworks which requires a broad skill set and willingness to learn some new technologies. The total number of applications supported is about 8, originally written by different teams due to this a large knowledge base in the form of Confluence along with the original project documentation and functional specs in hand. The supported applications are usually modern, up-to-date, written within 2 years and continuously maintained since there are virtually no legacy code or obscure technologies.
This specific role is mainly for support (bug fixes and small features), working in a Kanban team with a size of 6-8 people.
The company has a flat structure and there is direct contact with the client on daily standups and on slack, no middle-layer management in the way of communication.
Required skills and experience:
angie@kontak.co.za
- C# / both .NET and .NET Core
- Angular (6+)
- Microsoft SQL
- Microsoft Azure
- CI/CD
- Git
- Good English communication skills
- NodeJS
- Google AppScript
- Azure Devops
- This is a full time contract. There will be a three month initial trial period to ensure all parties are happy with the role and the fit.
- You can go offline and spend 2 hours of your work time every week on any activity that serves your mental or physical health (e.g. going for a walk/jogging, playing video games, go shopping, etc.)You will get 25 days paid annual Leave per annum and sick pay
- Remote only - Our client has never had and will never have an office
- No time logging or tracking - just be available on Slack! You are free to interrupt your work if you need to sort out something as long as you don’t overdo it.
angie@kontak.co.za