Fully Remote Full Stack C# Developer | £2 000 -3 000 per month

Remote Full Stack C# Developer (JB567)
Location: Full time remote role for UK based company
Salary: £2 - 3 000 per month (R41 - 61 000)
Contract: Minimum period of 12 months and ongoing

Our UK based client has staff in various territories on a full-time contractual basis in a remote capacity. Contracts are a minimum of 12 months and ongoing as their clients projects and development requirements evolve.

The current requirement is for a Full Stack Developer to support multiple complex C# applications for a large financial institution. This specific requirement has no deadlines as there is a constant feed of items to work on and the pace is relaxed.
This job varies in technologies/architectures/frameworks which requires a broad skill set and willingness to learn some new technologies. The total number of applications supported is about 8, originally written by different teams due to this a large knowledge base in the form of Confluence along with the original project documentation and functional specs in hand. The supported applications are usually modern, up-to-date, written within 2 years and continuously maintained since there are virtually no legacy code or obscure technologies.

This specific role is mainly for support (bug fixes and small features), working in a Kanban team with a size of 6-8 people.

The company has a flat structure and there is direct contact with the client on daily standups and on slack, no middle-layer management in the way of communication.

Required skills and experience:
  • C# / both .NET and .NET Core
  • Angular (6+)
  • Microsoft SQL
  • Microsoft Azure
  • CI/CD
  • Git
  • Good English communication skills
Desirable skills and experience:
  • NodeJS
  • Google AppScript
  • Azure Devops
Additional information:
  • This is a full time contract. There will be a three month initial trial period to ensure all parties are happy with the role and the fit.
  • You can go offline and spend 2 hours of your work time every week on any activity that serves your mental or physical health (e.g. going for a walk/jogging, playing video games, go shopping, etc.)You will get 25 days paid annual Leave per annum and sick pay
  • Remote only - Our client has never had and will never have an office
  • No time logging or tracking - just be available on Slack! You are free to interrupt your work if you need to sort out something as long as you don’t overdo it.
To apply please visit: https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/94700-General/jobs/14078787-Remote-Full-Stack-C-Developer-JB567/
OR pop me an email on angie@kontak.co.za
 
