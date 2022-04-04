IT Programmer and Engineer Required

Yes. A team is what you're expecting.



Unfortunately these guys are right - and from your approach it looks like you either :



1. Cannot afford whom you're looking to hire OR

2. Don't understand the scope and detail of what others can do relative to what you need them to do.



The days of a young gun being paid a small salary to figure it out as he goes along are gone. You will either have to :



1. Pay big bucks for someone with the skillset you need

2. Do it yourself



If you do what you're trying to do you will end up waiting....and waiting... and waiting for work to get completed by someone who will take forever to figure it out and in the end you'll have better spent your time doing it yourself.



The folks on this forum are in a lot of cases experienced. When they say things like this they know what they are talking about and are right.