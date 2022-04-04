IT Programmer and Engineer Required

lean@impala
A well-established company in Pretoria with a primary focus on the retail of commercial vehicle spares is looking for a young and dynamic IT programmer and technician. The following tasks will be allocated to the successful candidate:
Company Head Office is located in Pretoria West, but with branches in Centurion and Boksburg.
Applicants can send their CV’s though to lean@impalaholdings.co.za
- Champion of a late 2022 retail software (ERP) migration, and more specifically:
- Ensuring all IT hardware and operating systems is within specification for the new software
- Upgrading all current hardware and operating systems that is not within spec to accommodate the new software
- Building an IT network (hard and software) for a new site, which includes switches, data cables, computers, routers, LAN and WIFI points, etc.
- Setting up and extracting the current database from the current ERP system and getting this database ready for the software migration
- Ensuring all interfaces between IT processes is adequately set-up and operational
- Management of current Business Intelligence (BI) software
- Getting a decent understanding of the SQL code that drives the various applications used by the company users
- Getting a decent understanding of the data connections between the BI software and ERP software
- Setting up a required list of input variables required to maintain the BI tools after the software migration
- Setting up the data links between the new ERP software and the BI software and making sure all interfaces operate as required
- General IT maintenance and support to the company employees
- Liaison between software service providers and company employees with regards to any software-related issues or training
- Assistance with the media and advertising for the company
- Any other duties as requested by management
- Be good at multi-tasking
- Be dedicated and hard-working
- Be focused and task-driven
- Have basic SQL programming skills
- Have a good general knowledge of IT systems maintenance
- Have a decent knowledge of different suppliers in the market with regards to software and hardware
- Be available after hours when required for support
