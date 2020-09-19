Java and Web Programmer - Cape Town [TASK:204147]

Send your CV and supporting documents to wp.careers@gmail.com.

Submission without CV's will not be considered.

Please indicate your current/previous salary and reason for leaving.

Probation period will apply.

Recruitment consultants need not apply - sorry.

WorkPool is a successful, dynamic software company based near the N1 City, Century City area. We’ve been developing web-based solutions for many years. Our clients span multiple industries and are of varying sizes (small businesses to large corporates) in SA and now expanding to the UK and Europe.Our primary focus is on our product, WorkPool (a business nervous system / business management platform), that helps companies to work smarter and get more done, in less time, with greater control. Our core platform includes functions such as tasks, processes, CRM, email, time, document management, etc. as well as automated intelligence and system integration. We also do research and consulting work and build prototypes for clients who are pushing the boundaries or disrupting the status quo in terms of technology and automation. What we do shapes the way other people work and businesses operate.We’re a small, but power-packed development team of intelligent professionals with no place for politics or drama. We let the code and our deliveries speak for themselvesEveryone matters. We learn from each other. No one is boxed in in terms of skills and experience. There are few places in Cape Town where you will be exposed to and expected to work on as many different technologies, from front-end to back-end, as at WorkPool.Someone intelligent who assimilates new technologies and concepts quickly. Someone inquisitive, who finds the time to actively broaden his/her skills and experience and invest this back into the team and product. Easy to work with. Focused. Conscientious. Self-driven/motivated and self-managed. A logical thinker and problem solver. Strive for superior quality. Always pay attention to the details. Get things done on time, correctly the first time. A sharp, finely tuned mind with a gut instinct for technology. An independent thinker, not a proxy for StackOverflow. Communicate well, in a structured and economical manner. Solid, steady and reliable. Love to work and takes work seriously. Always professional in approach and demeanour.Everything (well ... technology related)Java (EE and related technologies). JavaScript (HTML & CSS). JQuery. MS Office365 & GSuite platform services and integration. Various coding frameworks. JPA/Hibernate. Spring. JMS. Web Services. Web components. Linux. Email protocols and API’s. Databases & SQL. Application and server security. Automated intelligence. Mobile platforms. Good grasp of: networks, business analysis/concepts, popular system architectures and layers.