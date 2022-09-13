[Jhb] Associate Software Engineer

You want to change how work gets done. We’re here to help you make that happen. We improve the way people work through process management and automation. Since the company’s founding in 2006, our employees have helped customers and partners worldwide accelerate business results by digitally transforming workflows – thereby improving how people work.

About the Role

As an Associate Engineer, you will work on our Robotic Process Automation team (across South Africa and United States), supporting two core products (RPA Central & Bot) that are used by over 600 customers globally. You're curious to know how things work and why they are done in such a way. As a team player, you share your own thoughts and can take feedback well. You have a strong interest in learning new programming techniques, architectures, and patterns.



Your contribution will be:

  • Contribute to the frontend (typescript, ReactJS) and backend (C#/.net) code bases
  • Participate in team meetings and rituals ‐ standup, planning, refinement, and retrospectives,
  • Contribute technical approaches for the features the team will be building
  • Contribute to writing automation, integration, and unit tests
  • Translate business requirements into technical plans


To be successful we think you need:

  • 6+ months full stack experience, building web apps with Javascript , C# and .Net Framework
  • Interest in learning new programming techniques, architectures and patterns
  • Experience working on large complex codebases
  • BSC Computer Science Degree


How We Operate

Everyone who works at Nintex follow three core tenets to ensure we operate a highly successful and collaborative business: 

  • We deliver on our commitments. We focus on a few key priorities and ensure we deliver with quality on time…every time. 
  • We don’t wait. If we see an issue, we fix it. If we see an opportunity to accelerate our success, we take it. 
  • We operate with respect and consideration. We will move fast and deliver…and, we will do it the right way. 
At Nintex, we thrive on helping our customers and partners succeed as they leverage the industry’s best process management and automation capabilities to digitally transform a wide range of business processes. Every employee that joins Nintex is presented with a massive market opportunity to help improve the way people worldwide work as every organization needs what we provide. We have a highly collaborative culture where we focus on success through team efforts. 

Engineer the future of work. Join our team.

Unleash your potential. Apply today.

Please follow the link to apply
