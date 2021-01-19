Junior PHP Dev (WFH)

* We are looking for a Junior PHP Developer to join our team.
* This is a work from home position (for the time being).

We are looking for someone who :-
  • Can work under pressure
  • Can meet deadlines
  • Disciplined enough to work from home
  • Has good troubleshooting ability
  • Has pride in their code
  • Has their own reliable transport & drivers license
Required Skills:
  • PHP (preferably has Laravel knowledge)
  • CSS
  • HTML
  • Ajax
  • Javascript / JQuery
  • MySQL
Advantageous Skills:
  • Linux
  • Asterisk
  • Git
  • Bootstrap
  • VueJS
 
