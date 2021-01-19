Junior PHP Dev (WFH)

* We are looking for a Junior PHP Developer to join our team.
* This is a work from home position (for the time being).
We are looking for someone who :-
- Can work under pressure
- Can meet deadlines
- Disciplined enough to work from home
- Has good troubleshooting ability
- Has pride in their code
- Has their own reliable transport & drivers license
- PHP (preferably has Laravel knowledge)
- CSS
- HTML
- Ajax
- Javascript / JQuery
- MySQL
- Linux
- Asterisk
- Git
- Bootstrap
- VueJS