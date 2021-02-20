Seeking WFH (ICT/IT) position

Hi everyone,

I'm looking for a work from home position.
I've been in the ICT industry for 15+ years.
If anyone knows of anything available, please send me a private message.
I have my own equipment and a reliable internet connection available.

My CV is updated and ready to submit.
I'm applying online to various places as well. I'm reaching out here for maximum exposure though.

Thank you and I appreciate anyone's assistance.

Previous roles/duties:
IT Manager
System Administration (Windows Server 2000 to 2016)
ICT/IT Support, including Help Desk Support (ITIL) LVL3
IT Technician (years ago)

Vast knowledge and experience with Windows from Windows 95 to Windows 10.
Intermediate Linux experience.
Experience and knowledge of Cloud platforms - AWS, Azure, Google, Oracle, Alibaba
 
r4nd0m said:
As what? Doing what?

It's a big field dude and you could be anywhere from a "techie" to software developer to CIO.

Wish you luck though.
All available on my CV.
There's too much to list here.
 
Perhaps state your field/skill-set within the IT industry or a link to your CV.

No one who knows of anything available is going to take the time to message you when trying to establish what field you are in, even before meeting their own criteria in said field.
 
newklear said:
Perhaps state your field/skill-set within the IT industry or a link to your CV.

No one who knows of anything available is going to take the time to message you when trying to establish what field you are in, even before meeting their own criteria in said field.
This!
It's like saying I know computers. What about computers do you know? Where does your specialty lie? Are your strengths hardware or software? Are you a software programmer or PCB level electronic engineer?

You need to be more specific if you want any meaningful replies. Recruiters will otherwise just give this a miss.
 
Hi there

I'm not sure where you are based but Amazon in Cape Town have jobs available.

See the link:
www.amazon.jobs

Cape Town, South Africa

The second most populous city in South Africa, Cape Town is located on the shore of Table Bay, and is famous for its beautiful harbor. Cape Town is a popular tourist destination, due to a mild climate, geographical beauty, and diverse beaches. Sports are a national, as well as a local...
www.amazon.jobs www.amazon.jobs
 
Thank you :)

Busy checking it out. Someone sent me a pm about it too.
 
