Senior PHP Developer

Ryan Innes
Senior Member
- Joined
- Nov 30, 2011
- Messages
- 528
Role: PHP Developer
Experience: Senior
Salary Bracket: R55k - R65k pm Neg
Location: Cape Town
Required Skills:
PHP development experience working with OOP
Working experience of MVC design pattern
Working knowledge of MySQL or MariaDB (including transactions and atomicity)
A working understanding of Linux a plus
Any experience with eCommerce systems a plus
Some front-end design experience
Grade 12 certificate and relevant certifications from an accredited institution
Degree in computer science, engineering or related area a plus
Contact Details: ryan@pureplacements.co.za mobile: +27834439745
