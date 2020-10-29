Tweebeenvis
Hi All,
Hoping to get some advise (and not be burned alive by all the flaming ).
Company I work for is looking to advertise the following job opportunity:
1) What would you even list this as (General IT manager ?) - seems this is broader than even that.
2) What would a reasonable salary offer be ?
- UTM/Firewall configuration, maintenance and monitoring.
- Knowledge and understanding of layer 3 switching and routing (VLANs).
- Knowledge of VPN protocols including Ipsec and openVPN. Implementation, configuration and maintenance of point-to-site and site-to-site VPNs.
- Understanding of DDNS, NAT and port forwarding to accommodate on-site hosted applications.
- Knowledge of SIP and VOIP protocols, management of on-site PABX server (Asterisk Based).
- Maintenance of VOIP hardware (mostly Yealink), incl updates, firmware and VPN configurations.
- Maintenance, monitoring and expansion of core network with +- 400 devices.
- Maintenance, monitoring and expansion of Unifi wireless implementation with 40+ Access points and +- 600 clients on different subnets Vlans.
- Maintenance, monitoring and expansion of CCTV network with 320 cameras and devices including DVR’s, switches, custom built storage servers, remote connections and offsite monitoring implementations for various properties.
- Maintenance of warehouse hardware devices and scanners (software / firmware updates, etc).
- Microsoft HyperV virtual infrastructure setup and administration including replication, backups and disaster recovery.
- Microsoft Windows Server setup, implementation & maintenance.
- Linux server setup, implementation & maintenance (Mostly Debian, Ubuntu and CentOS).
- Implementation and maintenance of Linux virtual private servers hosted on DigitalOcean, Vultr and on-site.
- Maintenance and monitoring of Windows Domain Controllers with knowledge of Windows Active Directory, DNS, DHCP.
- Google Apps for business maintenance and administration.
- FreeBSD, Linux and Windows Server storage solutions (nfs, zfs, cifs, smb).
- Client workstation setups including hardware/software troubleshooting, repair, upgrade, backup and remote desktop assistance.
- Server setups including hardware/software troubleshooting, repair, upgrade, backup - mostly Supermicro and Dell.
- Website hosting implementations of static and Wordpress websites.
- Knowledge of Docker, Docker Compose and DevOps.
- Veeam Backup & Replication for both clients and servers.
- Arcserve Backup monitoring.
- Basic Microsoft SQL / MySQL management and querying.
- Knowledge of Sage 300 ERP advantageous.
- Good Microsoft Excel skills.
- Dealing with escalated support calls from office and remote staff as well as some clients.
- Responsible for overseeing IT costs & expenditure.
- Responsible for managing and training junior networking and IT support staff.
- Writing and updating of technical documentation as required.
- Good communication skills essential.
1) What would you even list this as (General IT manager ?) - seems this is broader than even that.
2) What would a reasonable salary offer be ?