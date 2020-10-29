UTM/Firewall configuration, maintenance and monitoring.

Knowledge and understanding of layer 3 switching and routing (VLANs).

Knowledge of VPN protocols including Ipsec and openVPN. Implementation, configuration and maintenance of point-to-site and site-to-site VPNs.

Understanding of DDNS, NAT and port forwarding to accommodate on-site hosted applications.

Knowledge of SIP and VOIP protocols, management of on-site PABX server (Asterisk Based).

Maintenance of VOIP hardware (mostly Yealink), incl updates, firmware and VPN configurations.

Maintenance, monitoring and expansion of core network with +- 400 devices.

Maintenance, monitoring and expansion of Unifi wireless implementation with 40+ Access points and +- 600 clients on different subnets Vlans.

Maintenance, monitoring and expansion of CCTV network with 320 cameras and devices including DVR’s, switches, custom built storage servers, remote connections and offsite monitoring implementations for various properties.

Maintenance of warehouse hardware devices and scanners (software / firmware updates, etc).

Microsoft HyperV virtual infrastructure setup and administration including replication, backups and disaster recovery.

Microsoft Windows Server setup, implementation & maintenance.

Linux server setup, implementation & maintenance (Mostly Debian, Ubuntu and CentOS).

Implementation and maintenance of Linux virtual private servers hosted on DigitalOcean, Vultr and on-site.

Maintenance and monitoring of Windows Domain Controllers with knowledge of Windows Active Directory, DNS, DHCP.

Google Apps for business maintenance and administration.

FreeBSD, Linux and Windows Server storage solutions (nfs, zfs, cifs, smb).

Client workstation setups including hardware/software troubleshooting, repair, upgrade, backup and remote desktop assistance.

Server setups including hardware/software troubleshooting, repair, upgrade, backup - mostly Supermicro and Dell.

Website hosting implementations of static and Wordpress websites.

Knowledge of Docker, Docker Compose and DevOps.

Veeam Backup & Replication for both clients and servers.

Arcserve Backup monitoring.

Basic Microsoft SQL / MySQL management and querying.

Knowledge of Sage 300 ERP advantageous.

Good Microsoft Excel skills.

Dealing with escalated support calls from office and remote staff as well as some clients.

Responsible for overseeing IT costs & expenditure.

Responsible for managing and training junior networking and IT support staff.

Writing and updating of technical documentation as required.

Good communication skills essential.

Hi All,Hoping to get some advise (and not be burned alive by all the flaming).Company I work for is looking to advertise the following job opportunity:Requirements:My questions are:1) What would you even list this as (General IT manager ?) - seems this is broader than even that.2) What would a reasonable salary offer be ?