DStv gives free Disney+ subscriptions

MultiChoice is giving DStv subscribers three months of Disney+ for free, TV with Thinus reports.

According to TV expert Thinus Ferreira, DStv has started sending subscribers part of its DStv Rewards Loyalty Programme an “exclusive offer” for a limited-time free subscription.

“Our new plus one is launching on 18 May, and as a valued Rewards member, we are giving you three months of Disney+ on us,” DStv stated.

The broadcaster asked these customers to confirm their cellphone numbers as that would be used to link to their Disney+ account.

DStv Rewards is a free programme open to all residential DStv account holders with at least one active DStv subscription.

It provides discounts and special offers on DStv products, installations, upgrades, and free entries to competitions.

Customers have to join the programme from their MyDStv online dashboard.

MultiChoice confirmed the promotion was available and explained the following rules applied:

A pre-requisite to receive the reward, is that DStv must have the customer’s correct and most updated cellphone number, as the offer is linked to a unique cellphone number and Disney will communicate important information, such as a unique OTP directly to the customer.

Qualifying customers will be offered the opportunity to update their cellphone numbers in order to take up the offer.

Customers who do not update and provide DStv with the correct cellphone number by 15 May will not be able to enjoy the 3-month reward.

Rewards members must log in to their 3-month Disney+ reward from 18 May to enjoy the full 3 months.

Existing MultiChoice T&Cs apply: https://www.dstv.co.za/media/18815/mcg-competitions-terms-and-conditions.pdf

Disney+ is due to launch in South Africa on 18 May 2022.

The Walt Disney Company has confirmed the service will include 2,277 titles at launch, comprising 1,332 movies and 945 series.

DStv previously confirmed it partnered with Walt Disney to offer the service on its Explora Ultra decoder. It will join Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and MultiChoice’s own Showmax service.

DStv has also promised “bundle and save” offers which will give its customers discounts when adding a Disney+ subscription to their account.

It has not yet revealed the details or prices of these bundles either.

Non-DStv subscribers will be able to get Disney+ for R119 per month or R1,190 per year.

Walt Disney has also announced a special launch offer that gets you an annual Disney+ subscription for R950 if you register with your name, cellphone number, and email address before 31 May 2022.