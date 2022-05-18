DStv Disney+ bundle deals launched

MultiChoice has launched Disney+ bundles for its Premium, Compact Plus, and Compact subscribers.

Subscribers who bundle the House of Mouse’s streaming service with their DStv packages will receive a R49 discount on their overall fee.

According to the terms and conditions on DStv’s website, you can add a maximum of one Disney+ subscription to your DStv account.

If your DStv subscription is suspended for non-payment, Disney+ will also stop working.

DStv Family, Access, and EasyView subscribers may also add Disney+ to their existing packages to allow MultiChoice to collect fees for both services on one debit order.

Terms and conditions for a DStv/Disney+ contract state that subscribers must pay their Access Fee and use an approved decoder to use the service.

The Access Fee is R110 and enables services such as Catch Up and Box Office for DStv subscribers who access the service with a dish and decoder.

MultiChoice announced in April that Disney+ would be available on DStv Explora decoders when the streaming service launched in South Africa on 18 May 2022.

The company said you don’t have to use its bundle deals to watch Disney+ on the Explora Ultra.

“Anyone with a valid Disney+ subscription can access and use Disney+ on the DStv Explora Ultra,” said MultiChoice.

MultiChoice has also informed DStv Rewards programme members that they can receive three months of Disney+ free.