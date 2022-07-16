Game vs Takealot — tech prices compared

Although Massmart-owned Makro is holding its own against Takealot’s prices, its sister company, Game, is still lagging behind.

Massmart is currently the second-largest online retailer in South Africa and is aggressively competing with Takealot.

Game revamped its online store in May to give customers a better shopping experience, including features like live parcel tracking and online returns.

However, while comparing products, we noticed that Game’s website does not list model numbers for many laptops, making it difficult to compare prices with other retailers.

The specifications for some products were also inconsistent.

For example, on Game’s website, the “ASUS Intel Core i3 Laptop X540” listing’s description shows that it is an X543.

MyBroadband compared the product prices for ten in-stock tech items at Takealot and Game and found that Takealot had lower prices for all but one.

Game does offer to beat the price of any retailer offering a product at lower prices. MyBroadband tested this service previously, and it worked like a charm.

The Sony WH-CH510 Bluetooth on-ear headphones were R799 from both online stores.

The most significant price difference was for the LG 55-inch UP7500 4K TV — Takealot is selling it for R9,999 while buying it from Game costs R10,999.

If you get Samsung’s 2.1ch HW-A550 soundbar from Takealot, it will set you back R3,699, while Game sells it for R4,499.

Takealot also offers the Samsung Galaxy A23 for R3,849, netting you an extra R750 compared to Game’s R4,499 price.

Huawei’s Band 6 smartwatch is R1,299 from Takealot — R400 less than Game’s R1,699 offering.

Even if you disregard the current sale on Takealot dropping the Logitech C270 webcam to R399, the pre-sale price is still R100 cheaper than Game’s R749 price.

The rest of the products we compared only had minor price differences ranging between R200 and R100, with the Xbox Series Wireless controller coming in only R30 cheaper on Takealot.