These features will be missing on Apple’s cheaper Vision Pro headset

Apple plans to release a cheaper version of its Vision Pro augmented reality headset for those unwilling to pay the current version’s $3,499 (R66,206.50, excl. VAT and duties) price tag.

However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the cheaper headset will lack several features, such as the external screen and its custom M2 chip.

The headset will feature an iPhone processor instead of the Mac-grade chip, and Apple will also cut costs by using lower-resolution displays.

“Even prior to the first Vision Pro announcement this past June, Apple had its eyes set on developing a cheaper model,” he said.

“After all, the Vision Pro’s $3,500 price is simply too high to turn the product into a mainstream hit. So the company has been funnelling resources toward a lower-end version.”

According to Gurman, the cheaper devices will likely lose the Vision Pro’s EyeSight feature and feature fewer external cameras and sensors.

The EyeSight feature lets other people see the users’ eyes while they are navigating the headset’s interface.

The cheaper headset could cost between $1,000 (R18,921.55) and $2,000 (R37,843.10) less than the Vision Pro, with Apple having internally discussed pricing ranging from $1,500 (R28,382.33) to $2,500 (R47,303.88).

The Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly already working on the second generation of the fully-fledged Vision Pro.

One of the notable improvements will be a smaller, lighter design to address neck strain, which some users experienced during testing.

Apple could also add higher-resolution passthrough cameras, an updated M2 chip, and better displays.

