Impressive benchmark tests for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

Geekbench tests show that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 offers similar performance to the previous-generation RTX 2080 Ti despite being significantly more affordable.

Two new tests were performed recently on Geekbench and resulted in OpenCL scores of 359,349 and 350,093 respectively.

The two tests seem to have been performed from the same computer and used the Intel Core i9-10900K CPU, 16GB RAM, and an 8GB version of the RTX 3070 GPU.

In contrast, the OpenCL score of the 2080 Ti on Geekbench is usually in the region of 350,000.

The similarities between the scores of the RTX 3070 and the RTX 2080 Ti are notable because the RTX 3070 is set to be priced significantly cheaper than the RTX 2080 Ti currently costs.

The RTX 3070 is priced from R15,499 at Evetech, whereas the RTX 2080 Ti starts at around R25,000 at Wootware.

It is worth noting that two tests is not a sufficient sample size to confirm the performance of the RTX 3070, but it gives a good idea of what we should expect from this graphics card.

A tweet from APISAK, which notes these two RTX 3070 results, also showed the score of an RTX 3080 test, which dwarfed both the 3070 and the 2080 Ti by scoring a 473,553 OpenCL score.

What to expect from the RTX 30 series in South Africa

Nvidia claimed at the launch event for the RTX 30 series that their new graphics cards offer up to twice the performance and 1.9x the power efficiency of its RTX 20 series.

The RTX 3070 comes with up to 8GB VRAM, while the RTX 3080 and 3090 offer up to 10GB and 24GB respectively.

However, South Africans are not getting nearly the same level of value as many other countries, as the listed prices for these RTX graphics cards are significantly more expensive than their recommended retail prices, which are as follows:

GeForce RTX 3070 – $499 (R8,376)

– $499 (R8,376) GeForce RTX 3080 – $699 (R11,735)

– $699 (R11,735) GeForce RTX 3090 – $1,499 (R25,166)

In contrast, the baseline prices for these graphics cards on Evetech are R15,499, R20,599, and R39,499 respectively.