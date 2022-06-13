Telegram announces Premium subscriptions

Telegram users will soon have the option to sign up for a premium subscription, which founder Pavel Durov said will provide “additional features, speed and resources.”

He added that free users shouldn’t fret, as all existing features will remain free, and Telegram would still add plenty of new free features to the platform.

“After giving it some thought, we realized that the only way to let our most demanding fans get more while keeping our existing features free is to make those raised limits a paid option,” Durov said.

“That’s why this month we will introduce Telegram Premium, a subscription plan that allows anyone to acquire additional features, speed and resources.”

“It will also allow users to support Telegram and join the club that receives new features first,” he added.

Durov also hinted at some of the benefits that premium subscribers will receive, including larger file uploads, new stickers and reactions, and early access to new features.

The announcement comes after WhatsApp rolled out increases to its supported group chat and file sizes.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a premium subscription with additional features for businesses and organisations.

He explained that Telegram’s privacy-focused ads in public channels had performed better than the company expected.

However, he added that he believes the platform should be funded mainly by its users rather than advertisers.

“This way our users will always remain our main priority,” he said.

