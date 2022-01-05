2X Advanced Core Network Engineers (Mikrotik/Huawei)

If you read this - let's hope you intentionally clicked the topic.



We looking for 2X Advanced Core Network Engineers, mostly working on Mikrotik CCR's, some Huawei, little Cisco. Positions are available for each individual as well.



A test link will be sent to you for pre-qualification. Once qualified/passed, and an NDA is signed. Various packages will be discussed.



Please drop me a PM and I'll drop you the email link.



Some minimum requirements:

* Must be Driven

* Must be able to Think and Act outside of the Box - in stressful situations

* Vital that the applicant knows and understands the position requires at times odd hours to work, this is duly compensated for but is a minimum requirement.

* No Criminal Records.

* Valid B (Car) or higher driver's license (in order, valid and usable).

* Valid Usable RSA ID Book/Card.

* Consent to a background check and vetting including criminal checks.

* Sober Habits.

* Team Player.

* Driver/Innovative/Dynamic/Flexible are all key traits that will make you excel!



- Salary Above Market.

- Incentives.

- Fun Work Environment.

- Various other perks/options - discussed later on.