Making the change from Fibre Optic Tech to Front-end Dev at 37

Yunnimun
- Dec 11, 2015
- 110
Hi all,
I have been working as a fibre optic and structured networking tech for the past 8+ years.
I haven't had a decent income in the past year, and I am not getting any responses with online applications.
It takes a lot out of a person to just not hear anything.
I would like to make a career change and do front-end/Wordpress development.
I have been playing with Wordpress for 4 or so years and know HTML5 and CSS3 well. Conservatively 60%.
I am currently on freecodecamp.org learning code.
I am planning on skipping Javascript for now, and learn JQuery, Bootstrap, and PHP.
Then I want to design and develop a couple of Wordpress themes and sites for myself. Maybe a plugin or two if I have the skill.
My question is:
Will anyone hire me?
I don't want to spend all my time on this just to be stuck in the same position.
If I am not able to find a position with these online and self-taught skills, then I'll rather dial it back a bit and focus most of my energy on finding a network cabling job.
