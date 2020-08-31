Making the change from Fibre Optic Tech to Front-end Dev at 37

Counter question: Can you program useful things using your existing domain knowledge and how much value does your existing knowledge bring to bear?Dude, if you can code and can demonstrate your value, then yes of course you are hireable. The question is what will you be coding and how can you leverage upon your current skillset to get an edge?You seem to be approaching things from a front-end perspective, which is fine, but you need to ask yourself justwhat you want to be programming. Websites? UX/UI? Mobile Apps? Services? Cloud? IoT? Machine Learning?The stuff you're studying now is also a bit old, but good to know nonetheless. I think React is the current favorite child of web development and also mobile.Maybe try and get into services/backend programming. Especially network side that can leverage your existing knowledge, though that depends on how useful what you already know is. Maybe look at ISP's/networks and see how you can position yourself in there.