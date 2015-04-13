Salaries in job posts

Please note that salaries are not a requirement for job posts on MyBroadband. Many salaries are highly dependent on experience and skills, and salary levels are not set. It would therefore be unfair to expect companies to post salaries when it will give a false representation of the position.
I do not agree with this. The company most definitely
has a budget in mind for the position, and they should be open about what they are prepared to pay a candidate. Sure they can give a salary range to allow for the difference in "experience and skills".
The bottom line is that if a company is advertising a position, then:
1) they have a particular range of "experience and skills"
in my mind that the candidate should have and
2) they have a particular budget range
in mind for a candidate they would find acceptable
Why disclose the one range and not the other? That's really just an incomplete advert, and, imho, should not be allowed here.