Salaries in job posts

Please note that salaries are not a requirement for job posts on MyBroadband. Many salaries are highly dependent on experience and skills, and salary levels are not set. It would therefore be unfair to expect companies to post salaries when it will give a false representation of the position.
 
rpm said:
Please note that salaries are not a requirement for job posts on MyBroadband. Many salaries are highly dependent on experience and skills, and salary levels are not set. It would therefore be unfair to expect companies to post salaries when it will give a false representation of the position.
I do not agree with this. The company most definitely has a budget in mind for the position, and they should be open about what they are prepared to pay a candidate. Sure they can give a salary range to allow for the difference in "experience and skills".

The bottom line is that if a company is advertising a position, then:
1) they have a particular range of "experience and skills" in my mind that the candidate should have and
2) they have a particular budget range in mind for a candidate they would find acceptable

Why disclose the one range and not the other? That's really just an incomplete advert, and, imho, should not be allowed here.
 
Sodan said:
I do not agree with this. The company most definitely has a budget in mind for the position, and they should be open about what they are prepared to pay a candidate. Sure they can give a salary range to allow for the difference in "experience and skills".

The bottom line is that if a company is advertising a position, then:
1) they have a particular range of "experience and skills" in my mind that the candidate should have and
2) they have a particular budget range in mind for a candidate they would find acceptable

Why disclose the one range and not the other? That's really just an incomplete advert, and, imho, should not be allowed here.
Wouldn't want the grunt at the bottom rung to know what he could've earned :p
 
abzo said:
If you're taking a job just for the salary then you need to reevaluate your life.
I'd prefer to know what range I am looking at. Market Related or Competitive Package is bullschit. You go through the interview, only to be told, yeah, we give you R100k per annum. Waste of time.
 
abzo said:
If you're taking a job just for the salary then you need to reevaluate your life.
Well I don't work for free and I am not going to jump for "Oh we can offer you an opportunity to learn new technologies and take you to the next level" - BULLSCHIT.

What does it come down to at the end of the day? My job is only half my life.
 
I don't agree that salary ranges shouldn't be posted.

It takes me a lot of time to prepare a CV, potentially go for an interview and only then find out they are paying way less than what I expected. That isn't fair on me, and it just wastes their time.

The people that are good at their job and happy are not going to be actively looking for a job, and these are the guys you want in your company. You need to lure them out with potential earnings, else you are just going to end up getting mediocre people taking whatever they can get.
 
jouda said:
Agreed, but surely a range can at least be given? Surely it helps to identify jobs that are worth while applying for?
The idea was always to give a range, not a specific salary.
 
What's so hard to post a minium salary range? Then evaluate the applicant on their skills.
 
whatwhat said:
The idea was always to give a range, not a specific salary.
The problem is such people as RSAWeb where not even a range is given. What is asked for by members of this forum is a salary bracket, is it worth it for them to apply for the position in the first place? Are we going to waste everyone's time by making a extremely overqualified/ someone with a large amount of experience apply for a junior job due to the job advert being set up in such a way that one thinks it is for a senior position.

The salary bracket will help in giving an estimate of the difficulty of the job and the experience/qualifications required. It should be a must.

EDIT:
mariush said:
To submit a new job listing:

Step 3: Provide details regarding the job listing in the text area that include:
  • Institution
  • Position Summary
  • Requirements
  • Qualifications
  • Salary & Benefits
  • Application Information
What happened to this as well? It is in one of your pinned threads.
 
Johnatan56 said:
The problem is such people as RSAWeb where not even a range is given. What is asked for by members of this forum is a salary bracket, is it worth it for them to apply for the position in the first place? Are we going to waste everyone's time by making a extremely overqualified/ someone with a large amount of experience apply for a junior job due to the job advert being set up in such a way that one thinks it is for a senior position.

The salary bracket will help in giving an estimate of the difficulty of the job and the experience/qualifications required. It should be a must.
Yup, but it seems rpm and MyBB have already decided they don't care about this.

So, I'm not going to bother reading this section anymore and recommending jobs to people from MyBB. I'll refer them from other sites where this info is available.
 
I'm looking at the moment and while I think salary estimate is important I send my current salary when I apply. So they know upfront what the expectation is.
If you are looking then you will have done a cv anyway.

Also then they learn what the current rate is. So they know that a candidate like will be looking for. Honestly sometimes companies are filling a position that they have not had before and they don't know what to offer.
 
Nerfherder said:
I'm looking at the moment and while I think salary estimate is important I send my current salary when I apply. So they know upfront what the expectation is.
If you are looking then you will have done a cv anyway.

Also then they learn what the current rate is. So they know that a candidate like will be looking for. Honestly sometimes companies are filling a position that they have not had before and they don't know what to offer.
You can't have a position and not have a budget. If you do, that is not a company you want to be working at in the first place.

As for putting your salary on the CV, that is a terrible thing to do. He who mentions a number first always loses.
 
If you are also going this way, could you add a filter in order to remove IT Jobs from the "What's new" section. They are spamming so many new positions.
 
whatwhat said:
You can't have a position and not have a budget. If you do, that is not a company you want to be working at in the first place.

As for putting your salary on the CV, that is a terrible thing to do. He who mentions a number first always loses.
Most applications ask what your current salary is or what you are looking for.

It's only fair, if you expect them to post a salary then you should too.

You only really have a budget of you are filling an existing position. If it's a new one you might be trying to find out what the feasibility of hiring someone is.
 
Nerfherder said:
Most applications ask what your current salary is or what you are looking for.

It's only fair, if you expect them to post a salary then you should too.

You only really have a budget of you are filling an existing position. If it's a new one you might be trying to find out what the feasibility of hiring someone is.
Then you look at what others are offering for the position/skill-set and price accordingly.
 
