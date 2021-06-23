Technical Support Manager, Centurion

TruTeq Careers
TruTeq Representative
TruTeq Wireless is in the market for a technical support manager to run with a team of strong and capable technical support engineers.
We are a private company that is based in Centurion (Gauteng) which specialises in the design, development and implementation of software solutions in the GSM, CDMA, 3G and LTE space. Our in-house products (USSD, Signalling Gateways, SMSC, MMSC, DRA, Payment Gateway, Valiport, etc.) are tailor-made for our customers in the mobile network and financial service provider industries.
Skills & Experience Requirements:
If you are interested, PM us with your CV.
- Technical proficiency in:
- The knowledge of GSM Telecommunication Technologies.
- Configuring ethernet interfaces, IPs, subnet masks, bonded interfaces (with different traffic modes) and sub-interfaces (VLANs).
- Perform network tracing/tests using various tools (ping, traceroute, netstat, lsof, etc).
- Setting up IP routes.
- Using tcpdump and tshark to test/decode network traffic.
- Using wireshark to further analyse network traffic.
- Using standard text parsing tools to analyse log files (think: grep, sort, awk, uniq, wc, etc).
- Ability to troubleshoot specific application issue from log information.
- Ability to write bash/$scripting_lang scripts to automate tasks.
- Using ftp, sftp, scp and rsync for file transfer automation.
- Understanding what NTP is? ARP?
- Configuration of crontab for timed tasks.
- Monitoring via ICMP, SNMP and tools such as mrtg, smokeping, Check_MK, etc.
- Using virtualisation for production and testing (e.g. VMWare and Virtualbox).
- Using wget/curl to test web services and even writing of small test scripts.
- Setting up a basic web server should come naturally.
- Having a security conscious approach (i.e. don't leave ports open, working with iptables, etc).
- Accessing systems remotely via SSH and SSH tunnels.
- Ability to participate on a technical level with customers, handle high level technical support requests (or delegate back to the dev-team, if required).
- Technical writing skills.
- Interpersonal skills on:
- Communication.
- Conflict management.
- Coordinating teams and activities.
- Being a team player.
- General abilities and experience in:
- Identify ways to increase profit margin by performing Adhoc services, such as training, CRs, onsite support, and audits.
- Analytical thinking.
- Problem solving.
- Research.
- Presentation.
- Facilitation.
- Ensure overall customer satisfaction:
- Ensure that open support issues are manged within committed SLA timelines, thus avoiding the application of penalties for not meeting the desired time frames as per the SLA.
- Arrange and attend regular (monthly, quarterly) support review meetings with those customers requiring these reviews or those customers identified by TruTeq management as requiring regular reviews.
- Ensure that regular reviews of customers systems are undertaken on a proactive basis where possible, or where a pattern of issues have developed. Put improvement plans in place or highlight requirements to Commercial team where improvements cannot be implemented under regular support.
- Co-ordinate and review regular support report documents for those customers requiring these reports or those customers identified by TruTeq management as requiring regular reports.
- Attend to support escalation matters while keeping management informed.
- Assist in picking up and resolving customer support tickets.
- Regular monitoring of the web-based ticketing system for any pending tickets and job orders.
- Watch over and handle JO assignments, especially resource allocations and making sure that JOs are picked up and not passed over.
- Support Team Morale:
- Facilitate communication from team to management and vice versa, raise and manage concerns identified and ensure all support team matters are resolved or concluded and not left open.
- Facilitate regular support handover meetings with development team and knowledge sharing meetings with high level support and/or developers. Ensure that the quality and accuracy of information is sufficient for the support team to carry out their duties.
- Channel feedback received from Support team back to Project Management Office (PMO) or Commercial team.
- Quality of Support:
- Monitor and manage the quality of support delivered by the support team to customers, implement improvements where required.
- Identify and communicate problem areas requiring intervention by the commercial team or management.
- Ensure that relevant customer documentation, information and customer specific procedures are recorded and available to the support team.
- Monitor whether each support customer is covered by an SLA, highlight any concerns in this regard to the commercial team.
- Ensure that the onsite support rotation is in good health and that the customers are informed in advance when rotation is due.
- Identify shortcomings and develop the support skills within the support team.
- Identify the need for additional support staff and inform management accordingly.
- Arrange and attend biannual sessions between the Support team and the Commercial/Management team to review customer care values.
- Interdepartmental Coordination:
- Arrange and attend regular (weekly/monthly) meetings with the Software Development department in order to track and review any outstanding software updates and enhancements that might be service affecting in production systems.
- Arrange and attend regular (weekly/monthly) meetings with the PMO in order to allocate Support personnel to various projects.
- Provide regular feedback to the commercial team on any opportunities that are identified.
- Identify when a support request falls outside of normal support and either recommend a CR via the PMO or delegate back to the development team.
