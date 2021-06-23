Technical Support Manager, Centurion

Technical proficiency in: The knowledge of GSM Telecommunication Technologies. Configuring ethernet interfaces, IPs, subnet masks, bonded interfaces (with different traffic modes) and sub-interfaces (VLANs). Perform network tracing/tests using various tools (ping, traceroute, netstat, lsof, etc). Setting up IP routes. Using tcpdump and tshark to test/decode network traffic. Using wireshark to further analyse network traffic. Using standard text parsing tools to analyse log files (think: grep, sort, awk, uniq, wc, etc). Ability to troubleshoot specific application issue from log information. Ability to write bash/$scripting_lang scripts to automate tasks. Using ftp, sftp, scp and rsync for file transfer automation. Understanding what NTP is? ARP? Configuration of crontab for timed tasks. Monitoring via ICMP, SNMP and tools such as mrtg, smokeping, Check_MK, etc. Using virtualisation for production and testing (e.g. VMWare and Virtualbox). Using wget/curl to test web services and even writing of small test scripts. Setting up a basic web server should come naturally. Having a security conscious approach (i.e. don't leave ports open, working with iptables, etc). Accessing systems remotely via SSH and SSH tunnels. Ability to participate on a technical level with customers, handle high level technical support requests (or delegate back to the dev-team, if required). Technical writing skills.

Interpersonal skills on: Communication. Conflict management. Coordinating teams and activities. Being a team player.

General abilities and experience in: Identify ways to increase profit margin by performing Adhoc services, such as training, CRs, onsite support, and audits. Analytical thinking. Problem solving. Research. Presentation. Facilitation.



Ensure overall customer satisfaction: Ensure that open support issues are manged within committed SLA timelines, thus avoiding the application of penalties for not meeting the desired time frames as per the SLA. Arrange and attend regular (monthly, quarterly) support review meetings with those customers requiring these reviews or those customers identified by TruTeq management as requiring regular reviews. Ensure that regular reviews of customers systems are undertaken on a proactive basis where possible, or where a pattern of issues have developed. Put improvement plans in place or highlight requirements to Commercial team where improvements cannot be implemented under regular support. Co-ordinate and review regular support report documents for those customers requiring these reports or those customers identified by TruTeq management as requiring regular reports. Attend to support escalation matters while keeping management informed. Assist in picking up and resolving customer support tickets. Regular monitoring of the web-based ticketing system for any pending tickets and job orders. Watch over and handle JO assignments, especially resource allocations and making sure that JOs are picked up and not passed over.

Support Team Morale: Facilitate communication from team to management and vice versa, raise and manage concerns identified and ensure all support team matters are resolved or concluded and not left open. Facilitate regular support handover meetings with development team and knowledge sharing meetings with high level support and/or developers. Ensure that the quality and accuracy of information is sufficient for the support team to carry out their duties. Channel feedback received from Support team back to Project Management Office (PMO) or Commercial team.

Quality of Support: Monitor and manage the quality of support delivered by the support team to customers, implement improvements where required. Identify and communicate problem areas requiring intervention by the commercial team or management. Ensure that relevant customer documentation, information and customer specific procedures are recorded and available to the support team. Monitor whether each support customer is covered by an SLA, highlight any concerns in this regard to the commercial team. Ensure that the onsite support rotation is in good health and that the customers are informed in advance when rotation is due. Identify shortcomings and develop the support skills within the support team. Identify the need for additional support staff and inform management accordingly. Arrange and attend biannual sessions between the Support team and the Commercial/Management team to review customer care values.

Interdepartmental Coordination: Arrange and attend regular (weekly/monthly) meetings with the Software Development department in order to track and review any outstanding software updates and enhancements that might be service affecting in production systems. Arrange and attend regular (weekly/monthly) meetings with the PMO in order to allocate Support personnel to various projects. Provide regular feedback to the commercial team on any opportunities that are identified. Identify when a support request falls outside of normal support and either recommend a CR via the PMO or delegate back to the development team.



TruTeq Wireless is in the market for a technical support manager to run with a team of strong and capable technical support engineers.We are a private company that is based in Centurion (Gauteng) which specialises in the design, development and implementation of software solutions in the GSM, CDMA, 3G and LTE space. Our in-house products (USSD, Signalling Gateways, SMSC, MMSC, DRA, Payment Gateway, Valiport, etc.) are tailor-made for our customers in the mobile network and financial service provider industries.The salary is dependent on the candidate’s skillset and experience as well as their current salary. Benefits include company laptop with multi-screen setup, relaxed office environment and great coffee with WFH concessions during COVID-19 regulations for staff with a home-office setup in place that will ensure sustainable productivity during load shedding periods.If you are interested, PM us with your CV.