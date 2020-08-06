Big DStv changes coming on 1 September

MultiChoice and SuperSport have announced big changes to their DStv offering, which include channels being cut and others being added.

In July, MultiChoice said it will reorganise its M-Net Movie channels from the current six current channels into four “slick, fuss-free” channels from 1 September.

DStv said that while there will be fewer M-Net Movie channels, it will not impact the number of movies customers have access to.

More recently, the company announced it would discontinue its BBC First channel on DStv, effective from 1 September.

The company said this change is part of a “refresh of its British entertainment lineup”, with a selection of the British drama continuing on BBC Brit.

Another change is that DStv customers received two 24-hour ESPN channels on 29 July after MultiChoice signed a deal with The Walt Disney Company Africa.

Sports leagues which are available on ESPN and ESPN2 include the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), and Major League Baseball (MLB).

The channels also offer live football from the English Football League (EFL), Scottish Premier Football League (SPFL), Dutch Eredivisie, and Major League Soccer (MLS).

SuperSport has announced a major overhaul to its sports channels on DStv, launching a new lineup of channels across bouquets.

From 1 September 2020, SuperSport will drop the numbering system it has used for its channels for the past two decades, replacing it with a thematic offering around individual sports.

It said this change would make it easier for viewers to find their favourite sports.

DStv changes in a nutshell

The table below provides an overview of all the big DStv changes which were announced in recent weeks.

Apart from the availability of the ESPN and ESPN2 channels, the changes will kick in on 1 September 2020.