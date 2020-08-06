Big DStv changes coming on 1 September

MultiChoice and SuperSport have announced big changes to their DStv offering, which include channels being cut and others being added.

In July, MultiChoice said it will reorganise its M-Net Movie channels from the current six current channels into four “slick, fuss-free” channels from 1 September.

DStv said that while there will be fewer M-Net Movie channels, it will not impact the number of movies customers have access to.

More recently, the company announced it would discontinue its BBC First channel on DStv, effective from 1 September.

The company said this change is part of a “refresh of its British entertainment lineup”, with a selection of the British drama continuing on BBC Brit.

Another change is that DStv customers received two 24-hour ESPN channels on 29 July after MultiChoice signed a deal with The Walt Disney Company Africa.

Sports leagues which are available on ESPN and ESPN2 include the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), and Major League Baseball (MLB).

The channels also offer live football from the English Football League (EFL), Scottish Premier Football League (SPFL), Dutch Eredivisie, and Major League Soccer (MLS).

SuperSport has announced a major overhaul to its sports channels on DStv, launching a new lineup of channels across bouquets.

From 1 September 2020, SuperSport will drop the numbering system it has used for its channels for the past two decades, replacing it with a thematic offering around individual sports.

It said this change would make it easier for viewers to find their favourite sports.

DStv changes in a nutshell

The table below provides an overview of all the big DStv changes which were announced in recent weeks.

Apart from the availability of the ESPN and ESPN2 channels, the changes will kick in on 1 September 2020.

M-Net Movies Changes
Channel Current From 1 September 2020 Lowest Subscription
104 M-Net Movies Premier M-Net Movies 1 Premium
105 M-Net Movies Smile
106 M-Net Movies Action+ M-Net Movies 2 Premium
107 M-Net Movies 3 Compact
108 M-Net Movies 4 Access
110 M-Net Movies Action
111 M-Net Movies All Stars M-Net Movies Pop-Up Premium
139 M-Net Movies Zone
BBC Changes
119 BBC First
120 BBC Brit BBC Brit Compact
Supersport Changes
200 SuperSport Blitz – 24 hour sports news and highlights Blitz – 24 hour sports news and highlights Access
201 SuperSport 1 – Rugby, 7s, Golf, Premium Variety Grandstand – Best of any live content. Premium
202 SuperSport 2 – Cricket, Motorsport, Tennis, Cycling, Premium Variety PSL – PSL and other South African football Compact
203 SuperSport 3 – EPL / UCL/ UEL / FIFA / UEFA Internationals Premier League – EPL, UCL, UEL, International games Compact
204 SuperSport 4 – Super Diski channel / Bafana Bafana / AFCON / CAF / FIFA La Liga – LaLiga, UCL, UEL, International games Family
205 SuperSport 5 – Variety Premium sport / UEFA / UEL / EPL Overflow Football – Serie A, additional EPL, UCL, UEL, International games Family
206 SuperSport 6 – Variety Premium sport / UEFA / UEL / EPL Overflow Variety 1 – Cycling, swimming, additional golf, cricket, tennis, rugby, football Compact Plus
207 SuperSport 7 – La Liga / CAF / FIFA / UEFA international matches Variety 2 – Gymnastics, squash, sailing, hockey, additional football Compact Plus
208 SuperSport 8 – Rugby / Hockey / Extreme sports / Nascar / Tennis 500s / Squash / LPGA tour / IAAF Diamond League / International Boxing Variety 3 – Athletics, Marathons, WWE live, PSL, additional football Compact
209 SuperSport 9 – African leagues / PSL overflow / Marathons Variety 4 – Local sports: netball, schools rugby, varsity sports, BNL, MDC, SRC, WWE highlights Access
210 SuperSport 10 – FTA PSL / MDC / SRC / Schools rugby / varsity sport / BNL / Netball / Horse racing Action – Adrenalin sports, UFC, EFC, Boxing, additional rugby, cricket, tennis, motorsport Compact Plus
211 SuperSport 11 – Golf, rugby, motorsport, watersport, boxing, tennis and soccer. Rugby – Springboks, Super Rugby, Currie Cup, Test Matches, Sevens Premium
212 SuperSport 12 – Golf, rugby, motorsport, watersport, boxing, tennis and soccer. Cricket – Proteas, ICC Events, International Cricket, IPL Premium
213 SuperSport 13 – Golf, rugby, motorsport, watersport, boxing, tennis and soccer. Golf – Majors, PGA Tour, European Tour, Sunshine Tour Premium
214 Tennis – Grans Slams, ATP 1000, ATP 500, ATP 250 Premium
215 Motorsport – F1, Moto GP, Superbikes, Supercars, Formule E Premium
218 ESPN – EFL, Dutch Eredivisie and MLS. ESPN – EFL, Dutch Eredivisie and MLS. Compact
219 ESPN2 – NBA, NFL, MLB, MLS and NHL. ESPN2 – NBA, NFL, MLB, MLS and NHL. Compact Plus
236 WWE – Live events, RAW, SmackDown, WrestleMania, SummerSlam Compact

