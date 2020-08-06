Big DStv changes coming on 1 September

MultiChoice and SuperSport have announced big changes to their DStv offering, which include channels being cut and others being added.
In July, MultiChoice said it will reorganise its M-Net Movie channels from the current six current channels into four “slick, fuss-free” channels from 1 September.
DStv said that while there will be fewer M-Net Movie channels, it will not impact the number of movies customers have access to.
More recently, the company announced it would discontinue its BBC First channel on DStv, effective from 1 September.
The company said this change is part of a “refresh of its British entertainment lineup”, with a selection of the British drama continuing on BBC Brit.
Another change is that DStv customers received two 24-hour ESPN channels on 29 July after MultiChoice signed a deal with The Walt Disney Company Africa.
Sports leagues which are available on ESPN and ESPN2 include the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), and Major League Baseball (MLB).
The channels also offer live football from the English Football League (EFL), Scottish Premier Football League (SPFL), Dutch Eredivisie, and Major League Soccer (MLS).
SuperSport has announced a major overhaul to its sports channels on DStv, launching a new lineup of channels across bouquets.
From 1 September 2020, SuperSport will drop the numbering system it has used for its channels for the past two decades, replacing it with a thematic offering around individual sports.
It said this change would make it easier for viewers to find their favourite sports.
DStv changes in a nutshell
The table below provides an overview of all the big DStv changes which were announced in recent weeks.
Apart from the availability of the ESPN and ESPN2 channels, the changes will kick in on 1 September 2020.
|M-Net Movies Changes
|Channel
|Current
|From 1 September 2020
|Lowest Subscription
|104
|M-Net Movies Premier
|M-Net Movies 1
|Premium
|105
|M-Net Movies Smile
|—
|106
|M-Net Movies Action+
|M-Net Movies 2
|Premium
|107
|—
|M-Net Movies 3
|Compact
|108
|—
|M-Net Movies 4
|Access
|110
|M-Net Movies Action
|—
|111
|M-Net Movies All Stars
|M-Net Movies Pop-Up
|Premium
|139
|M-Net Movies Zone
|—
|BBC Changes
|119
|BBC First
|—
|120
|BBC Brit
|BBC Brit
|Compact
|Supersport Changes
|200
|SuperSport Blitz – 24 hour sports news and highlights
|Blitz – 24 hour sports news and highlights
|Access
|201
|SuperSport 1 – Rugby, 7s, Golf, Premium Variety
|Grandstand – Best of any live content.
|Premium
|202
|SuperSport 2 – Cricket, Motorsport, Tennis, Cycling, Premium Variety
|PSL – PSL and other South African football
|Compact
|203
|SuperSport 3 – EPL / UCL/ UEL / FIFA / UEFA Internationals
|Premier League – EPL, UCL, UEL, International games
|Compact
|204
|SuperSport 4 – Super Diski channel / Bafana Bafana / AFCON / CAF / FIFA
|La Liga – LaLiga, UCL, UEL, International games
|Family
|205
|SuperSport 5 – Variety Premium sport / UEFA / UEL / EPL Overflow
|Football – Serie A, additional EPL, UCL, UEL, International games
|Family
|206
|SuperSport 6 – Variety Premium sport / UEFA / UEL / EPL Overflow
|Variety 1 – Cycling, swimming, additional golf, cricket, tennis, rugby, football
|Compact Plus
|207
|SuperSport 7 – La Liga / CAF / FIFA / UEFA international matches
|Variety 2 – Gymnastics, squash, sailing, hockey, additional football
|Compact Plus
|208
|SuperSport 8 – Rugby / Hockey / Extreme sports / Nascar / Tennis 500s / Squash / LPGA tour / IAAF Diamond League / International Boxing
|Variety 3 – Athletics, Marathons, WWE live, PSL, additional football
|Compact
|209
|SuperSport 9 – African leagues / PSL overflow / Marathons
|Variety 4 – Local sports: netball, schools rugby, varsity sports, BNL, MDC, SRC, WWE highlights
|Access
|210
|SuperSport 10 – FTA PSL / MDC / SRC / Schools rugby / varsity sport / BNL / Netball / Horse racing
|Action – Adrenalin sports, UFC, EFC, Boxing, additional rugby, cricket, tennis, motorsport
|Compact Plus
|211
|SuperSport 11 – Golf, rugby, motorsport, watersport, boxing, tennis and soccer.
|Rugby – Springboks, Super Rugby, Currie Cup, Test Matches, Sevens
|Premium
|212
|SuperSport 12 – Golf, rugby, motorsport, watersport, boxing, tennis and soccer.
|Cricket – Proteas, ICC Events, International Cricket, IPL
|Premium
|213
|SuperSport 13 – Golf, rugby, motorsport, watersport, boxing, tennis and soccer.
|Golf – Majors, PGA Tour, European Tour, Sunshine Tour
|Premium
|214
|—
|Tennis – Grans Slams, ATP 1000, ATP 500, ATP 250
|Premium
|215
|—
|Motorsport – F1, Moto GP, Superbikes, Supercars, Formule E
|Premium
|218
|ESPN – EFL, Dutch Eredivisie and MLS.
|ESPN – EFL, Dutch Eredivisie and MLS.
|Compact
|219
|ESPN2 – NBA, NFL, MLB, MLS and NHL.
|ESPN2 – NBA, NFL, MLB, MLS and NHL.
|Compact Plus
|236
|—
|WWE – Live events, RAW, SmackDown, WrestleMania, SummerSlam
|Compact
