Openview channel changes in 2022

eMedia-owned Openview has made several changes to its channel offerings in 2022 and promises to add more toward the end of the year.

Openview has added three channels and removed two during the year. It also planned to launch the BBC UKTV channel on 18 October 2022 but postponed it “to finalise the details.”

The satellite TV provider currently offers 21 TV channels and 28 radio stations.

It dropped both the eRewind and eNews & Sport channels on 1 April 2022, replacing eRewind with eXposed three days later.

“eXposed launches on 4 April 2022 — promising to entertain and intrigue young (and old). Channel 109 is the channel you’ll want to leave on all day,” Openview said.

It said the channel covers various genres, including lifestyle, food, music, art, and general entertainment. It also broadcasts some sitcoms and dramas.

eXposed also airs international Viceland content, including Chasing Famous, States of Undress, F**K That’s Delicious, Most Expensivest by 2 Chainz, and TMZ on TV.

Openview hasn’t replaced the eNews & Sport channel, and its removal followed reports that staff at the channel received retrenchment notices a month earlier.

The cutting of eNews & Sports came with little warning, with the broadcaster saying it would air Premier League games and other selected sports on the eReality channel.

The eMedia-owned broadcaster launched a new Afrikaans channel — ePlesier — on its platform on 18 April 2022. It is available on channel 112 on Openview.

The channel features all-day-long broadcasts of E-tv’s range of Afrikaans-dubbed Turkish telenovelas such as Gebroke Harte, Bittersoet, Stilleto Vendetta, Kurt & Shura, Die Put, and Vierspel Vuurspel.

Openview added The Home Channel+ — a lifestyle channel featuring cooking tutorials, interior design and property content — on 16 May 2022.

Available on Openview channel 113, shows on offer include All About Property, Grand Designs UK, Ten Minute Kitchen, and The Gardener.

BBC UKTV launch delayed

The broadcaster planned to launch a new channel — BBC UKTV — on 18 October 2022. However, more than two weeks later, it still isn’t available.

Openview told MyBroadband it had to postpone the highly-anticipated launch as it still has to finalise details for the channel.

“We confirm that we planned to launch the BBC UKTV channel on Openview on 18 October,” it said.

“We are disappointed to announce that the much-anticipated launch had to be postponed. We are working on finalising details for the channel.”

Openview said it could not provide a launch date for the channel on its platform for now.

The broadcasters announced the new channel on 29 September 2022, saying it would provide customers with a range of programming, including natural history series, soaps, and children’s shows.

MyBroadband asked eMedia if it had plans to offer any additional new channels before this year, but it had not responded by the time of publication.

However, in a press release from 14 September 2022, Openview said it had more additions planned for later in the year.

The table below summarises the channels added and dropped from Openview’s satellite broadcast platform in 2022.