What path should i take??

Hi there,for the last two years iv'e been doing Bsc Computer Science (3 year) at UWC. Every single subject passed except maths,failed the same module twice.and NOW I'M STUCK.In the beginning of the year they told me if i fail a module twice i will be academically excluded for one whole year.

I do have some self taught experience in programming and have been freelancing in the holidays creating python django websites and web apps and also have dealt with clients internationally creating google app scripts for google sheets for them.


If relevant these are the subjects I have passed.
1st year
EED
COS101(Intro to programming with java and python)(passed with A aggregate)
STATISTICS 1st years(passed with c symbol)
COMPUTER LITERACY(passed with A)
INFORMATION SYSTEMS 132

2ND YEAR
INFORMATION SYSTEMS 231(Business Analysis)
COMPUTER SCIENCE 211(data structures and algorithms)
COMPUTER SCIENCE 212(complexity and algorithms)
INFORMATION SYSTEMS 233(Project management)


I really dont know what to do now but there are a few things that seem possible.
1.Register at unisa and do the equivalent maths module(its a year module) over there and go back to uwc after completing it
2.Fully shift to unisa bsc informatics program that is not math based and does not have compulsory maths modules and possibly transfer credits for all the subjects i passed at uwc.
3.Go to a national diploma at unisa and transfer credit for passed subjects.
4.try to get a junior development job for a year and redo the maths the following year when uwc allows me back

Any feedback will be highly appreciated
 
You did very well in the other subjects. What happened with the math?
 
i really do not know,My year assessment mark was 64% but they made the final exam extremely difficult.
 
Which module was it? 1st year or second year? Is it an elective? Could you possibly swop it out for something else?
 
Shame man, youré in a difficult situation. I can feel your pain.

In my opinion, I think you should go with option 2 if you've been academically excluded for failing first-year maths twice. What about second-year math? Forget about UWC and take the Unisa route and hopefully, everything else works out.

I just don't think the junior development thing will work out since you're competing with some people that just graduated and with a third of the degree, you're most likely going to get paid peanuts(not that everyone is).

Focus on your studies, just put the ego away, move to UNISA, do your best and hopefully next will be your last year before honours and all that.

Note: I went to UP, so I don't know how Unisa works in terms of this remote study business but from the options you listed, it seems best although the diploma one also makes some sense. Option 1 and 4 seem to be a waste.
 
touch7 said:
This maths you say you failed, is it Calculus?
Yes it is calculus .On the other hand,I went and spoke to the UWC admissions people this morning,apparently i will not be academically excluded at all because i passed every other subject(i don't know how this exclusion thing works,but yay at least i havent been excluded).My plan this year is to do the Maths module MAT105 ONLY this year.I'm going to go ahead and make sure i pass it this year.I realise that I cannot just leave this degree because of one area of weakness.If or better yet when i pass this maths module i will never have to do another maths module again.This is my final plan.Thanks guys for all the replies.Wish me luck.
 
Good luck! And make use of Khan academy. Sometimes all you need is a different way of getting it explained to you to "get" it. Try to build a solid base for the calculus work so you don't find yourself in the same situation with Calculus 200.
 
Hey dude if this helps,
you can go to the maths department and speak to Dr Solomons and ask him about the maths club, there are loads of smart people in there and im sure they wont mind tutoring you and/or providing some guidance. There are first year as well as second year math students in the group.

Hope that helps good luck.
 
coderpython24 said:
Yes it is calculus .On the other hand,I went and spoke to the UWC admissions people this morning,apparently i will not be academically excluded at all because i passed every other subject(i don't know how this exclusion thing works,but yay at least i havent been excluded).My plan this year is to do the Maths module MAT105 ONLY this year.I'm going to go ahead and make sure i pass it this year.I realise that I cannot just leave this degree because of one area of weakness.If or better yet when i pass this maths module i will never have to do another maths module again.This is my final plan.Thanks guys for all the replies.Wish me luck.
Glad to hear that, hope everything turned out well for you in the end. The fact that you didn't give up is the most important aspect of this story.
 
