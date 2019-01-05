What path should i take??

Hi there,for the last two years iv'e been doing Bsc Computer Science (3 year) at UWC. Every single subject passed except maths,failed the same module twice.and NOW I'M STUCK.In the beginning of the year they told me if i fail a module twice i will be academically excluded for one whole year.



I do have some self taught experience in programming and have been freelancing in the holidays creating python django websites and web apps and also have dealt with clients internationally creating google app scripts for google sheets for them.





If relevant these are the subjects I have passed.

1st year

EED

COS101(Intro to programming with java and python)(passed with A aggregate)

STATISTICS 1st years(passed with c symbol)

COMPUTER LITERACY(passed with A)

INFORMATION SYSTEMS 132



2ND YEAR

INFORMATION SYSTEMS 231(Business Analysis)

COMPUTER SCIENCE 211(data structures and algorithms)

COMPUTER SCIENCE 212(complexity and algorithms)

INFORMATION SYSTEMS 233(Project management)





I really dont know what to do now but there are a few things that seem possible.

1.Register at unisa and do the equivalent maths module(its a year module) over there and go back to uwc after completing it

2.Fully shift to unisa bsc informatics program that is not math based and does not have compulsory maths modules and possibly transfer credits for all the subjects i passed at uwc.

3.Go to a national diploma at unisa and transfer credit for passed subjects.

4.try to get a junior development job for a year and redo the maths the following year when uwc allows me back



Any feedback will be highly appreciated