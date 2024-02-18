[ Onsite ] - Fullstack Developer

About the job
Company Description
At Promilezi, we are creating a suite of comprehensive, intuitive management tools
designed to address the diverse needs of modern businesses. Our solutions,
including Asset Management, Risk Management, Performance Management, and
Compliance Management, are being crafted to empower businesses to operate more
efficiently and effectively. As we build, we are committed to leveraging the latest
technologies and methodologies to ensure our products are not just market-ready
but are leading-edge and user-friendly.
Who we are looking for:
We seek a visionary Full Stack Developer to lay the foundational architecture of our
company's technology stack. This role is perfect for a strategic thinker who is
passionate about building robust systems from the ground up and enjoys the
autonomy of making significant technical decisions. Your expertise will be the
cornerstone of our product development, ensuring scalability, performance, and
innovation.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Architect, develop, and maintain full-stack solutions, driving the creation of our product infrastructure.
- Evaluate, select, and implement the optimal tech stack that aligns with our product vision and market needs.
- Lead the development and integration of server-side logic with front-end elements, crafted by our UI/UX team.
- Construct and oversee databases, server-side applications, and platforms.
- Ensure code integrity, organization, and automatization.
- Define coding standards and development best practices.
- Align technology choices with business strategy and goals.
- Mentor junior developers and promote a culture of learning and innovation.
Desired Experience:
- 3+ years as a backend developer
- 2+ years as a frontend developer
- Extensive experience with back-end programming languages (e.g., Python, PHP, .NET, JavaScript/Node.js).
- Proven track record of developing and maintaining scalable full-stack applications.
- In-depth knowledge of front-end frameworks like React or Angular, and state management libraries.
- Experience with database design, management, and optimization for SQL and NoSQL databases.
- Proficiency with RESTful APIs and web service integrations.
- Experience with cloud services (AWS, Azure, GCP) and CI/CD pipelines.
- Strong understanding of containerization and orchestration technologies.
Advantageous:
- Previous role in setting up or significantly contributing to a company's tech architecture.
- Familiarity with microservices architecture.
- Knowledge of DevOps principles and tools.
- Soft skills/ Non-technical Skills
- Strategic and analytical thinking.
- Leadership skills and the ability to make decisive technical decisions.
- Excellent time management and project management skills.
- Strong communication and teamwork abilities•
Salary: R25,000.00 – R30,000.00 per month depending on experience
Location: Gauteng, South Africa
Application Deadline: 29 February 2024
Email: [email protected]