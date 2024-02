[ Onsite ] - Fullstack Developer

Architect, develop, and maintain full-stack solutions, driving the creation of our product infrastructure.

Evaluate, select, and implement the optimal tech stack that aligns with our product vision and market needs.

Lead the development and integration of server-side logic with front-end elements, crafted by our UI/UX team.

Construct and oversee databases, server-side applications, and platforms.

Ensure code integrity, organization, and automatization.

Define coding standards and development best practices.

Align technology choices with business strategy and goals.

Mentor junior developers and promote a culture of learning and innovation.

3+ years as a backend developer

2+ years as a frontend developer

Extensive experience with back-end programming languages (e.g., Python, PHP, .NET, JavaScript/Node.js).

Proven track record of developing and maintaining scalable full-stack applications.

In-depth knowledge of front-end frameworks like React or Angular, and state management libraries.

Experience with database design, management, and optimization for SQL and NoSQL databases.

Proficiency with RESTful APIs and web service integrations.

Experience with cloud services (AWS, Azure, GCP) and CI/CD pipelines.

Strong understanding of containerization and orchestration technologies.

Previous role in setting up or significantly contributing to a company's tech architecture.

Familiarity with microservices architecture.

Knowledge of DevOps principles and tools.

Soft skills/ Non-technical Skills

Strategic and analytical thinking.

Leadership skills and the ability to make decisive technical decisions.

Excellent time management and project management skills.

Strong communication and teamwork abilities•